Julianne Moore Takes on Controversial Role in New Film

In Julianne Moore's latest film, she takes on the controversial role of a convicted sex offender who had an affair with a pre-teen boy. The movie is based on real-life tabloid headlines and has made the director feel uncomfortable. Moore, known for her eyebrow-raising roles, considers this film to be the riskiest of her career. The subject matter is expected to generate anger and disgust from some audiences.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: METROUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

METROUK: VAR audio released for controversial Newcastle goal against ArsenalThe VAR audio from Newcastle United’s controversial goal against Arsenal earlier this month has been released, with the officiating team unable to definitively check two of the potential offences.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

THELİNCOLNİTE: Lincolnshire businesses challenge Home Office over controversial asylum camp at RAF baseThe Home Office's plans to transform RAF Scampton into an asylum camp have stirred a hornet's nest among businesses in Lincoln and West Lindsey. This development follows hot on the heels of an announcement about an upcoming engagement meeting at the Lincolnshire Showground, a move that has only added fuel to the fire of local discontent.

Source: thelincolnite | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Mexican Socialite Genoveva Casanova Spotted After Controversial Night Out with Crown Prince FrederikGenoveva Casanova has been seen in San Sebastián following the release of photos showing her night out with Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark in Madrid. She has denied any romantic involvement with the Danish royal.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

NUFCTHEMAG: Controversial Conversation Released for Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 MatchThe full conversation between the on-pitch referee and those on the VAR side of things has been released for the Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 match, which has caused controversy.

Source: NUFCTheMag | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Kendall Jenner Takes Over Snow-Making Duties on Set of Holiday Campaign ShootKendall Jenner grabs hold of the hose shooting snowflakes on to the street during the JACQUEMUS 'GUIRLANDE' holiday campaign shoot in Los Angeles. She wears a 100% Lambskin ensemble and keeps her make-up minimal for the shoot.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

GRAZİAUK: Dolly Alderton's New Novel Takes a Surprising TurnDolly Alderton, known for her relatable and witty writing on female experiences, surprises readers with her new novel told from a male perspective. The book follows Andy, a mediocre comedian, as he deals with heartbreak after his girlfriend leaves him. Alderton's novel offers a sharp examination of being newly single at 35.

Source: GraziaUK | Read more »