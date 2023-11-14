Lincolnshire businesses challenge Home Office over controversial asylum camp at RAF base

The Home Office's plans to transform RAF Scampton into an asylum camp have stirred a hornet's nest among businesses in Lincoln and West Lindsey. This development follows hot on the heels of an announcement about an upcoming engagement meeting at the Lincolnshire Showground, a move that has only added fuel to the fire of local discontent. In the wake of previous community engagement meetings held back in August, the government agency is gearing up for another round of discussions. Slated for 6.
30pm on November 30, this session aims to bring local businesses into the conversation about the contentious proposal to accommodate up to 2,000 asylum seekers at the historic airbase. Only 120 tickets are available for the session, which is open exclusively to business owners operating in Scampton, Lincoln, Welton, Dunholme, Aisthorpe, Brattleby, Cammeringham, Ingham, Sturton by Stow, Riseholme, Grange de Lings, Nettleham, North Carlton, Fillingham, Burton by Lincoln, and Spridlingto
United Kingdom Headlines
