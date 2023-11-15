Swapping sitting time for exercise leads to better health, study finds

Getting out of your chair for ‘activity snacks’ can be hugely beneficial, according to a new report. Researchers found swapping time spent sitting down for short bursts of exercise led to better cholesterol levels, smaller waist circumference, and helped people stay a healthy weight. Sitting for too long has already been compared to smoking in terms of its impact on heart health.

However, the study concluded there were benefits when “as little as four to 12 minutes per day were reallocated (from sedentary behaviour) into moderate to vigorous physical activity”. The findings were published in the European Heart Journal and supported by the British Heart Foundation (BHF). “Getting active isn’t always easy, and it’s important to make changes that you can stick to in the long term and that you enjoy – anything that gets your heart rate up can help,” said James Leiper, associate medical director at the BH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSMEDİCAL: Researchers Use Cellulose Nanofiber Sheets to Analyze Extracellular Vesicle HeterogeneityA recent study published in Nature Communications demonstrates the use of cellulose nanofiber sheets to analyze the geographical heterogeneity of extracellular vesicles (EVs) through spatial exosome analysis. EVs play a crucial role in intercellular communication, and understanding their subpopulations is important for various physiological processes.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

AZONANO: Researchers Develop World's First Superconducting Wide-Strip Photon DetectorResearchers from the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology developed the world’s first Superconducting Wide-Strip Photon Detector (SWSPD) by inventing an innovative structure in a superconducting strip photon detector that facilitates extremely accurate photon detection even with a wide strip.

Source: AZoNano | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Researchers identify specific genes, brain regions, and cognitive features associated with depressionIn studies that examine the depressed brain, researchers were able to identify specific genes, molecules, brain regions, and cognitive features that are associated with the disorder.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

MOTORSPORT: 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Malaysian GPMotoGP is at a crucial stage of the season and, although the championship picture didn't alter much at Sepang, there were still plenty of intriguing stories to emerge from the weekend. Here's what we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix weekend

Source: Motorsport | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: The 10 things that make us feel Christmassy, starting with the treeChristmas songs and adverts also make the list

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: The 10 things that make us feel Christmassy, starting with the treeChristmas songs and adverts also make the list

Source: nottslive | Read more »