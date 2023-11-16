PepsiCo uses AI to increase factory efficiency

As Doritos, Walkers and Wotsits speed along a conveyor belt at Coventry's PepsiCo factory - where some of the UK's most popular crisps are made - the noise of whirring machinery is almost deafening. But here, it's not just human workers trying to hear signs of machine failure above the factory fray.

Sensors attached to equipment are also listening out for indications of hardware faults, having been trained to recognise sounds of weary machines that risk bringing production lines to a grinding halt. PepsiCo is deploying these sensors, created by tech firm Augury and powered by artificial intelligence (AI), across its factories following a successful US trial. The company is one of many exploring how AI can increase factory efficiency, reduce waste and get products onto shelves sooner. From early design to delivery, AI is seen as having a key role in a new wave of manufacturing

