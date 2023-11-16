Circular Introduces Thinnest and Lightest Health Ring with AI Assistant

The smart ring producer and Oura Ring rival, Circular, has revealed its new Circular Ring Slim, reportedly the world’s “thinnest and lightest health ring”, with a host of new features - including its own AI assistant. and the one to beat right now, weighs between 4-6 grams depending on the size you choose. The Circular Ring Slim reportedly measures 2.2m in thickness and weighs only 2 grams, making it the lightest, slimmest ring available right now.

It boasts six days of battery life (one day fewer than Oura), a three-axis accelerometer that records activity and movement, a skin temperature sensor, and LED sensors to pick up heart rate and blood oxygen information. This also allows it to track circadian rhythm and sleep quality information at night. This technology isn’t new - in fact, coupled with their minimalist form factor, this sort of tracking makes smart rings some of the What is new is the concept of haptic vibrations in a smart ring, which allows it to offer a smart alarm functionality to wake with vibrations instead of soun

