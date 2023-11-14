Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1 - CNBC documentary explores F1's growth in the US

As is well documented by now, Liberty Media has driven large worldwide growth of F1, with Netflix series Drive to Survive seen as the catalyst to its international expansion. The American owners have particularly focused on exploiting their huge, untapped home market, adding races in Miami and this weekend's returning Las Vegas Grand Prix to tip the balance to three yearly US rounds.

Ahead of Vegas' landmark extravaganza, American business channel CNBC has documented how F1 is capitalising on its 'moment' in the country, and where it can possibly go from here, in the hour-long documentary Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1. 'Ever since the takeover of Liberty Media six years ago of this sport has grown and surged in popularity, especially in the United States' CNBC business reporter and documentary host Sara Eisen explained in a chat with Autosport. 'Valuations for teams are now reaching billions of dollars, something we had never seen previously. We really follow the money here on CNBC and that is what we were hoping to look a

