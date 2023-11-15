Job losses loom at Alstom's Derby factory

More than 1,300 jobs are at risk at Alstom's Litchurch Lane factory in Derby as there is no confirmed workload beyond the first quarter of 2024. The factory is consulting on job losses and there is a gap in orders from early next year. Alstom has been working with the government to secure a sustainable future for the factory, but no committed way forward has been found yet.

