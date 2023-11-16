HEAD TOPICS

Samsung's S24 Series to Feature Impressive AI Capabilities

Samsung's upcoming S24 series is expected to come with advanced AI features such as on-device image generation, live language translation, and AI-powered email composition. This announcement has generated excitement, especially with leaked specs for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. With other manufacturers also focusing on AI, it raises the question of what Apple's strategy will be. However, Apple recently revealed plans to integrate AI into future handsets, enhancing work efficiency.

S24 series – could be equipped with some seriously impressive AI features. We're talking on-device AI image generation, live language translation for texts and phone calls, and using AI for composing emails too. , and this new Samsung AI announcement paired with leaked specs for the Galaxy S24 Ultra really has me excited. 8 Pro series which was the first to incorporate AI features into a handset.

But with every manufacturer fighting it out for the AI crown, it begs the question – what isdue to the lack of upgraded features and mediocre camera quality sacrificed through pixel binning. Apple might've missed the boat on creating the first AI phone, which could be all the more reason for consumers toevent last week that the company plans to directly integrate AI into future handsets resulting in on-device artificial intelligence that “enhances work efficiency by facilitating tasks such as composing emails, summarizing documents and translating conten

