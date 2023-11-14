New Partners at Mother Design Increase Turnover Fivefold

Kirsty Minns and Kathryn Jubrail are the newest partners at global design studio, Mother Design. They have increased turnover fivefold since joining in 2020, working on projects for challenger brands such as Nuud and Pepsi. They aim to create living and breathing brands that hold a space in our homes, hearts and minds. The studio flexes its muscle across strategic, visual and verbal brand building.

