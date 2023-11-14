VAR audio released for controversial Newcastle goal against Arsenal

The VAR audio from Newcastle United's controversial goal against Arsenal earlier this month has been released, with the officiating team unable to definitively check two of the potential offences. Anthony Gordon's strike in the 64th minute at St James' Park secured a 1-0 victory for the Magpies but caused huge controversy and even a furious post-match rant from Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

There was a lengthy check after the ball hit the back of the net with three separate incidents requiring examination across the chaotic phase of play. The first was whether the whole ball had crossed the line before Joe Willock crossed into the box, the second was whether Joelinton had fouled Gabriel Magalhaes and the third was whether Gordon was in an offside position when the ball dropped to him

