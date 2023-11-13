Fatigue and Missing Players: The Challenges Faced by Newcastle United

Standing there at the side of the pitch just watching Newcastle United had made me feel tired. I had various conversations before, during and especially after the match / defeat. Revolved around the number of players missing, the amount of football so many of those who were involved at Bournemouth had needed to play as Eddie Howe saw the unavailable list grow and grow.
In particular after the match, I was having the same conversation, people giving out the usual… Professional athletes, look how much money they get paid, shouldn’t make a difference how many players missing, those that were playing should still have won, why can’t they play midweek, weekend, midweek, weekend? Well, stating the obvious, if you are knackered you are knackered, no matter how much money you earn won’t change that
