Fatigue and Missing Players: The Challenges Faced by Newcastle United

Standing there at the side of the pitch just watching Newcastle United had made me feel tired. I had various conversations before, during and especially after the match / defeat. Revolved around the number of players missing, the amount of football so many of those who were involved at Bournemouth had needed to play as Eddie Howe saw the unavailable list grow and grow.

In particular after the match, I was having the same conversation, people giving out the usual… Professional athletes, look how much money they get paid, shouldn’t make a difference how many players missing, those that were playing should still have won, why can’t they play midweek, weekend, midweek, weekend? Well, stating the obvious, if you are knackered you are knackered, no matter how much money you earn won’t change that

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NUFCTHEMAG »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

METROUK: Kieran Trippier explains heated altercation with Newcastle United fanThe defender had to be dragged away by team-mate Joelinton.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

THE ATHLETİC UK: Newcastle United are a club in urgent need of some rest and recoveryEddie Howe's stretched squad fell to defeat at Bournemouth - the international break has come at an ideal time

Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »

NUFCTHEMAG: Newcastle United's Injury Crisis: A Massive Factor or No Excuse?Eddie Howe had 11 outfield Newcastle United players unavailable, which became 12 when Miguel Almiron was forced off on 31 minutes with the latest injury to hit the squad. The article discusses whether this injury crisis is a massive factor or no excuse for the team's performance.

Source: NUFCTheMag | Read more »

NUFCTHEMAG: BBC Sport Comments on Newcastle United's DefeatBBC Sport comments from 'neutrals' - Interesting on NUFC after defeat to afcbournemouth NUFC

Source: NUFCTheMag | Read more »

LEEDSNEWS: Rotherham United suffer triple injury blow ahead of Leeds United visitLeeds United travel to Rotherham United for their next Championship fixture

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »

LEEDSNEWS: Rotherham United face injury worries ahead of clash with Leeds UnitedLeeds United travel to Rotherham United for their next Championship fixture

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »