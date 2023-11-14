Newcastle United's Inherited Mess from Mike Ashley

As we all know, an absolute mess left behind by Mike Ashley, for the new / current Newcastle United owners to inherit. Mike Ashley, over a near decade and a half, refused to allow anything close to the minimum needed when it came to spending on the infrastructure, as well as of course ‘staffing’, whether that be on the playing side or business side of Newcastle United.

So that meant St James’ Park, the first team training facility, as well as the younger age groups’ facilities, all falling way behind what is needed. Mike Ashley and minions such as Charnley, Llambias, Bruce and others, all wanted fans to believe that so long as you have some grass and cones, you aren’t at any disadvantage to your rival club

