Father-of-two 'kicked, stamped and punched to death' in front of partner and newborn son

A 'vulnerable' and 'outnumbered' dad was kicked, stamped and punched to death by three men in his home while his partner and their 10 week-old newborn son were present, a murder trial jury was told. Brandon White, Ryan White and Damian White - all related - have gone on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of the murder in May this year of father-of-two Warren Burns, 37. It's alleged they attacked Mr Burns at his home on Heysham Avenue in Withington, Manchester, on May 21.

He died three days later in hospital. The jury was told 'three men' knocked at the door 'uninvited' then 'went upstairs to find him'

