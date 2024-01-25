Regular Eye Tests for Drivers

When something feels off with our health, a quick call to the GP can be all it takes to set us on the path to good health again. But sometimes we think of our eyesight differently. Without having regular eye tests, many drivers may not realise their sight isn't as good as it should be when they’re out on the road.

If you've noticed you've started to adapt your driving habits to make up for changing eyesight, such as not driving at night, only sticking to known routes, or driving more slowly because you can't see as clearly when you're behind the wheel, then maybe its time to have your eyes examined. If you don't leave the optician's office with a report of 20/20 vision, it doesn't mean you'll have to give up driving completely. You may just need to pick up a pair of glasses, or some lenses, or get treatment for eye problems like glaucoma or cataracts to keep you driving safely as long as possible





