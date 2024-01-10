Pacific Drive: Navigating a Government-Sealed Exclusion Zone

In Pacific Drive, a courier finds themselves trapped in a government-sealed exclusion zone and must navigate through it to escape. With a rusty old station wagon as their companion and mobile base, they collect resources and uncover the secrets of the zone.





pcgamer » / 🏆 38. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.