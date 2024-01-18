Regular Eye Tests for Safe Driving

When something feels off with our health, a quick call to the GP can be all it takes to set us on the path to good health again. But sometimes we think of our eyesight differently. Without having regular eye tests, many drivers may not realise their sight isn't as good as it should be when they’re out on the road.

If you've noticed you've started to adapt your driving habits to make up for changing eyesight, such as not driving at night, only sticking to known routes, or driving more slowly because you can't see as clearly when you're behind the wheel, then maybe its time to have your eyes examined. If you don't leave the optician's office with a report of 20/20 vision, it doesn't mean you'll have to give up driving completely. You may just need to pick up a pair of glasses, or some lenses, or get treatment for eye problems like glaucoma or cataracts to keep you driving safely as long as possible





Daily_Record » / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Black Eye Friday: Drunken violence across the UKBlack Eye Friday once again lived up to its notorious reputation with widespread drunken violence across the UK. Famous for all the wrong reasons, what should be a time of festive cheer always seems to descend into chaos.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

How to Keep Your Family Safe from Covid This ChristmasA doctor explains how to avoid making your family ill this Christmas and what to do if you catch the virus. Covid cases are rising in the UK and many are wondering how to keep their extended family members safe.

Source: Netmums - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

Tory MP warns deportation flights to Rwanda must be regular to avoid being seen as a gimmickDeportation flights to Rwanda must take off regularly or the public will view the scheme as a "gimmick", a Tory MP considering rebelling on the legislation has said.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Snowstorm Expected in Massachusetts and Rhode IslandA snowstorm is expected to hit Massachusetts and portions of Rhode Island, with snow accumulations of six inches up to a foot and winds gusting as high as 35 mph. The storm is also predicted to affect parts of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu stated that the city is preparing for the snowstorm but doesn't expect it to be a major event. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey urged residents to stay warm and safe during the storm.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Irish lawyer accuses Israel of carrying out genocide in GazaAn Irish lawyer representing South Africa in its case alleging Israel is carrying out a genocide has said that “nobody is safe” in Gaza. Blinne Ni Ghralaigh KC told judges at the International Court of Justice that the “horror of the genocide against the Palestinian people” was being live-streamed around the world in real time.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Controversial Rwanda bill passes final hurdle in CommonsRishi Sunak has seen off a Tory rebellion after his controversial Rwanda bill passed its final hurdle in the Commons. The bill, which aims to declare that Rwanda is a safe country to deport asylum seekers to, passed by 320 votes to 276 - a majority of 44 for the government.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »