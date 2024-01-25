Some drivers see safe cycling as a character flaw: the fight for fewer close passes + the UK's booming gravel scene

On episode 69 of the road.cc Podcast, we delve into the reasons and behavioural patterns that underpin most, if not all, of the 887 (and counting) examples of close passes and dangerous driving that make up our, aided by a road safety expert currently undertaking a PhD study on the relationship between motorists and cyclists on the road.

The intrepid researcher in question is Will Cubbin, the manager of the Safer Essex Roads Partnership, who combines his day job attempting to keep the roads safe with part-time doctoral research at Anglia Ruskin University, where he explores the very behaviour that makes them dangerous in the first place





