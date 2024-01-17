Tory MP warns deportation flights to Rwanda must be regular to avoid being seen as a gimmick

Deportation flights to Rwanda must take off regularly or the public will view the scheme as a "gimmick", a Tory MP considering rebelling on the legislation has said. Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Tory MP Jonathan Gullis said: "Everyone agrees in the Conservative Party that we must get Rwanda done because it will be a good deterrent factor for people who choose to put thousands of pounds in the hands of smuggling gangs." What we need to do is have it as a sustainable deterrent.

That means having regular flights with lots of people on board, otherwise people will just see it as a gimmick, the voters will see it as a gimmick."We will have tried a third piece of legislation in three years and, if it fails, it will be three strikes and you're out." The conversation comes as the fate of Rishi Sunak's Rwanda plan is in the balance as a crunch vote looms after two Tory deputy chairmen resigned to join the biggest Conservative rebellion of his leadershi





