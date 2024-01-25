WWE Boss Vince McMahon Accused of Sexual Assault and Abuse in Lawsuit

WWE boss Vince McMahon was accused of sexual assault, trafficking, and physical and emotional abuse in a lawsuit by a woman who previously worked for the pro wrestling giant. WWE merged last year with the mixed martial arts company UFC. Both companies are now owned by TKO Group Holdings.The suit by Janel Grant — which alleges McMahon directed her to have sex with a WWE"superstar" and other men — seeks to void a nondisclosure agreement that Grant said she reached with McMahon in 2022.

She said heThe suit says McMahon paid her $1 million"but failed to make any further payments." Grant was one of several women who received payouts from McMahon over the years. In addition to the 78-year-old McMahon, the suit filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut names WWE and John Laurinaitis, the former head of talent relations and general manager, as defendant





