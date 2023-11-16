Previously Healthy Dad Diagnosed with Rare and Incurable Disease

A previously healthy dad's exhaustion turned out to be a rare and incurable disease, which has left him using a stick to aid his mobility and with memory issues. Mark Jennings, from Edinburgh, first thought he had a vitamin deficiency and struggled with unexplainable tiredness for months before getting some answers.

After back-to-back trips to the GP, the 63-year-old was diagnosed with Churg-Strauss Syndrome, a rare form of Vasculitis that causes blood vessel inflammation and damages organs and tissues. The whole family have found it tough to adjust to the impact of the condition on their dad's life. His son, also called Mark, explained to Edinburgh Live: “Dad was always very busy. Then one day, he woke up and he was just completely shattered. We knew something wasn’t right. “It all started during the second lockdown, around Easter 2022. He was a fit and healthy man, in the navy for 23 years. He was a postman after that too, so he was always active and always up on his fee

