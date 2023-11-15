Man admits manslaughter but denies murder in dad's death

A man has admitted battering a dad to death in his own home - but claims he is not a murderer. Damian White's lawyer told a jury that his client is guilty of the manslaughter killing of Warren Burns but not of murder. Warren, 37, died after being attacked in his home in Withington, Greater Manchester, on May 21. The dad-of-two was kicked, stamped, and punched to death by Brandon White, 21, Ryan White, 29, and Damian White, 33, the prosecution claim.

The three men, who are all related, are standing trial at Manchester Crown Court, where they deny murder, Manchester Evening News reports. The court heard that three men arrived at Warren's home "uninvited" and then "went upstairs to find him". Jurors were told Warren's partner was "terrified" and fled the house with their 10-week-old son. The prosecution claim there was "a grudge of sorts" between Warren and the White family. Today, on the second day of the trial, defence lawyer Gordon Cole KC told the court that White admits manslaughter but denies murder

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: Dad beaten to death in front of 10-week-old baby, murder trial toldA dad was beaten to death in his home with his 10-week-old baby present, a murder trial has been told. Dad-of-two Warren Burns died in May. Brandon White, Ryan White and Damian White , who are all related, are accused of his murder.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

THEVOİCENEWS: Black Babies in England Three Times More Likely to Die Than White BabiesBlack babies in England have the highest rate of stillbirths and are almost three times more likely to die than white babies, according to new figures.

Source: TheVoiceNews | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Man jailed for life after beating friend to death in playgroundA man has been jailed for life after brutally beating his friend to death in a children's playground. The incident occurred after the man caught his friend having sex with his ex-girlfriend. The man also attacked his ex-partner when he found them together.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Road closed after man taken to hospital with head injuryPolice have asked drivers to avoid the area

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

METROUK: British man fighting for life after tourist train derails in Argentina53 people were onboard the vintage steam train when it crashed.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: Man on a mission to make people happy named UK's kindest personLooking for ways to cope with lockdown? metro.co.uk have teamed up with Headspace to bring you a series of guided meditation sessions, this time led by the female voice of Headpsace Eve Lewis Prieto. It doesn't take long, just ten minutes of your day. But that's all it takes to refresh your mind.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »