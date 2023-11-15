Danny Murphy questions Aaron Ramsdale's dad appearing on a podcast while Ramsdale's career is still promising. Mikel Arteta brought in David Raya as competition for Ramsdale, who has not played a Premier League match since September. Ramsdale played two League Cup matches but is unlikely to regain his starting position. Ramsdale's dad reacted happily to Raya's save in the north London derby. Murphy commented on the situation on talkSPORT.

