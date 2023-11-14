Danny Cipriani's Marriage Crumbles Over Autobiography Revelations

Danny Cipriani's marriage to wife Victoria may have crumbled when she had to read sordid revelations of the rugby star's sexual past in his autobiography, friends have claimed. The sportsman, 36, and the mental health campaigner, 42, who married in April 2021, called time on their relationship a fortnight ago following a series of 'difficult' rows over text messages on his phone, MailOnline exclusively revealed.
Victoria, 42, admitted she had reservations about some of the lurid content in Who Am I?, released in September, in which the former England ace, 36, boasted about sleeping with three women a day 'from porn stars to actresses to girls I meet at the coffee shop' at a time when 'threesomes became the norm'. On the day the book came out, she questioned: 'Why didn't he take out chapters I asked him not to write?' Now, just two month after the book's release, their two-and-half year marriage is over, with sources close to Victoria claim his decision to reveal all about his sex life could have contributed to the shock spli
United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »
Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »
Source: MetroUK | Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »