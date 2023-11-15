Love Island winner Millie Court left fuming at boyfriend's photoshop fail

Millie Court was left fuming at boyfriend Liam Reardon after he shared an epic photoshop fail in a gallery of snaps. The Love Island winners, were seen cozying up and beaming for a sweet selfie while on a boat trip but fans were quick to point out that Millie's face looked disorientated. Seemingly unaware of the photoshop fail, Liam shared on Instagram: 'Some bits from Summer that didn’t make the gram. So here they are, enjoy.

' Millie was quick to take to the comments and call her boyfriend out, writing: 'WTF babe xoxo', before later commenting 'LOOOOL'. The TV personality later revealed that fans genuinely think she looked that way, writing on her Snapchat Story: 'Na are people ok they're actually commenting thinking Liam's"forgot" to edit me to how my"insta" looks. LOOOOOOL are people stupid?

