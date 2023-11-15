Dilemma for Dog Owner as Government Announces Ban on XL Bully Dogs

The government announced in September that it would ban XL Bully dogs. However, Jack maintains that his dog, Murphy, is not an XL Bully. Although Murphy is from a well-established line of working American Bulldogs, some of his dimensions meet the legal criteria for the government to consider him one. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the ban after several attacks linked to the type.

Jack now faces the dilemma of registering Murphy as an XL Bully, which would result in a total ban from training facilities and competitions, or not registering him and risking seizure and potential euthanasia by the authorities

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: İTVNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BBCWESTSCOT: Capturing the Diversity of Glasgow's Govanhill NeighborhoodPhotographer Simon Murphy documents the multicultural community of Govanhill through street portraits, showcasing the vibrant and diverse population of the area.

Source: BBCWestScot | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Susanna Reid left stunned by throwback picture of Ed Balls in a mankiniSusanna Reid was shocked when presented with a throwback picture of Ed Balls wearing a mankini during a discussion on cervical smear tests. The former Shadow Chancellor joked about his bikini experience, leading to the reveal of the incriminating picture. Susanna was left flabbergasted by the image of Ed in a red mankini with a Union Jack flag.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Female councillor faces standards hearing over 'misogynist' commentA female Lancashire borough councillor is to appear at a council standards meeting over alleged comments made towards a male councillor, implying he is sexist. The councillor accepts expressing such views, according to an investigation report. The council is advised to consider the next phase of its standards procedure.

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Coronation Street's Bernie Winter Faces Heartbreak as Son's Illness Takes a Devastating TurnCoronation Street actress Jane Hazlegrove, who plays Bernie Winter, opens up about her character's emotional storyline as her son is diagnosed with a life-limiting disease.

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Nottingham City Council Faces £23 Million Budget DeficitNottingham City Council is at risk of not being able to balance its budget this year due to a projected £23 million deficit. The council has already planned to cut non-essential spending, but further measures may be necessary. There are reports that the council may issue a Section 114 notice, effectively declaring bankruptcy.

Source: nottslive | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Labour's Leader Faces Challenges and DysfunctionsThe article discusses the challenges and dysfunctions faced by the leader of the Labour party and the importance of recognizing the severity of the situation. It also highlights the value of experience in dealing with a tired government.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »