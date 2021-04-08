Female councillor faces standards hearing over 'misogynist' comment

A female Lancashire borough councillor faces a standards hearing over calling a male councillor 'misogynist' and implying he is sexist. Pendle Conservative Coun Sarah-Cockburn Price is to appear at a council standards meeting over alleged comments made at two meetings this year towards Lib-Dem Coun David Whipp. She accepts she expressed such views, according to a investigation report for the council.

An organisation called MIAA has looked into the allegations and suggests the council should consider the next phase of its standards procedure. A council standards meeting was due to be held in September but it was rescheduled to this month. The MIAA report says two allegations are that Coun Cockburn-Price allegedly breached the council code of conduct at two meetings in February and March this year by speaking 'without respect' to Coun David Whipp. Coun Cockburn-Price accepts she made the 'misogynist' comment and also recalls implying that Coun Whipp was sexist, the report adds. However, MIAA suggests there is 'no specific evidence' to back her opinions about Coun David Whip

