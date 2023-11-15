Tech Titans Discuss Copyright Infringement at House of Lords Committee

The tech titans, with combined revenues well in excess of $200 billion, were being grilled by the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee when the copyright question came into focus. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has since said the company would cover its clients' legal costs for copyright infringement suits rather than remove the material from its training sets. $13 billion in OpenAI.

It has an extended partnership with the machine learning developer, powering its workloads on the Azure cloud platform and using its models to run the Copilot automated assistant. Speaking to the Lords yesterday, Owen Larter, director of public policy at Microsoft's Office of Responsible AI, said:"It's important to appreciate what a large language model is. It's a large model trained on text data, learning the associations between different ideas. It's not necessarily sucking anything up from underneath." He said there should be a"framework" to provide some protection for copyrighted material and Microsoft would assume responsibility for any infringement by its LLM-based system

