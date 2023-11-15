Two 12-year-old boys arrested on suspicion of murdering teenager

Two 12-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death near a primary school. Shawn Seesahai was found with serious stab wounds on playing fields off Laburnum Road, East Park, in Bilston, Wolverhampton, on November 13. West Midlands Police has now revealed it has arrested two adolescents on suspicion of his murder.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLUK: Britons Observe Two-Minute Silence at Cenotaph in LondonA two-minute silence was immaculately observed by a large crowd at the Cenotaph in London. Military veterans, cadets, and supporters of far-right leader Tommy Robinson paid tribute to the war dead. Applause and chants of England followed the bugler's signal.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Woman shares two-minute meal that helped her shed six stoneA woman on social media has shared the simple two-minute meal that she says helped her to shed six stone during her weight loss journey. The recipe, shared on TikTok by fitness coach Em Logsdon, is said to be budget-friendly and takes only a matter of minutes to prepare.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Scots dad-of-two dies from motorbike crash injuries in America as tributes paidGlasgow born Raymond Gillies, 36, who was critically injured in June last year, lost his fight for life on November 1 while under hospice care in Ohio.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Lawless London: Moment two thugs attack each other with MACHETES in alleyway between McDonald's and...Dramatic moment two thugs attack each other with machetes during broad daylight in an alleyway in Enfield, London.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

LEEDSLİVENEWS: Two major brands will open new Trinity Leeds shopsBoth are looking to recruit people for their job positions

Source: leedslivenews | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Father-of-two 'kicked, stamped and punched to death' in front of partner and newborn sonA 'vulnerable' and 'outnumbered' dad was kicked, stamped and punched to death by three men in his home while his partner and their 10 week-old newborn son were present, a murder trial jury was told.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »