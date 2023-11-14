Dad beaten to death in front of 10-week-old baby, murder trial told

A dad was beaten to death in his home with his 10-week-old baby present, a murder trial has been told. Dad-of-two Warren Burns died in May. Brandon White, Ryan White and Damian White, who are all related, are accused of his murder. It is alleged they attacked the 37-year-old dad at his home in Withington in Manchester on May 21. The Manchester Evening News reports that he died in hospital three days later.

The jury at Manchester Crown Court was told 'three men' knocked at the door 'uninvited' then 'went upstairs to find him'. It heard how Mr Burns' partner, Lucille Lees, heard the men 'calling for Warren' - before she heard 'thuds'. Terrified for the safety of her baby, she ran from the house into the back garden and called the police," said the prosecutor. A neighbour, the court heard, then went to the house and saw the front door open. Nicholas Lumley KC said: "He went upstairs and found a badly injured Mr Burns .The police had already been called. Warren Burns was very, very, very badly injured in his bedroom when the emergency services attende

