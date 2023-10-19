Exploring the Relationship Between Wealth and Happiness

Most weekends me and my boyfriend wind up playing this game: Let’s Look At Stupidly Expensive Homes In London. There are a few moments of distantly bathing in the glow of warm apricot lighting, big windows, even bigger bookshelves, and romantic Juliet balconies. In what appears as an exercise to cleanse myself of envy, I pose, “but are they happy though?” I think they’re pretty happy, he laughs. Still, refusing to let this one go, “are they?” Who knows. It’s an odd beast, happiness.
Sometimes we’re barely aware of its presence until we’re deprived of it. Shame and sadness and insecurity can distort the view of even the most ostensibly good looking lives. At times, we can have everything and feel like nothing. Enter: Arthur C Brooks, columnist at The Atlantic and a Harvard professor who teaches courses on happiness. His book Build the Life You Want (co-written with Oprah Winfrey), is “all me-search,” he laughs over Zoom, from his home office in Boston. “I’m not a naturally super happy perso
