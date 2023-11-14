Dianne Buswell Faces Trolling Over Affair Rumors with Bobby Brazier

Dianne Buswell is being trolled because viewers think she’s having an affair with Bobby Brazier – the toxic speculation has to stop. Following last weekend’s performance – an excellent, passionate Argentine tango which scored 32 from the judges – viewers were convinced the pair almost snogged on the dancefloor. Buswell has previously been forced to rubbish rumours of a romance with Brazier.

"It's like acting, and we obviously did the dance the correct way if that's what's being said," she told Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain. It's juvenile, surreptitiously sexist and year after year it spoils the show. Tabloids (and plenty of viewers) are obsessed with who might be shagging who behind the scenes. As well as Brazier and Buswell, rumours are swirling about the relationship status of actor Ellie Leach and her partner, Vito Coppola.

