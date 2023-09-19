Man admits killing dad in his own home

A man admits killing a dad who was battered to death in his own home, a jury heard. Damian White is guilty of Warren Burns' manslaughter but not guilty of murder, his barrister claimed at his trial. Father-of-two Mr Burns, 37, died after being attacked at his home on Heysham Avenue in Withington. Prosecutors allege that he was kicked, stamped and punched to death by three men.

Brandon White, 21, Ryan White, 29, and Damian White, 33, who are related, all deny murder and are standing trial at Manchester Crown Court. Jurors have heard that 'three men' knocked at the door of Mr Burns' home 'uninvited' and then 'went upstairs to find him'. READ MORE: Emotional tribute to gran killed by 'idiot' Audi driver speeding at 118mph in 30mph zone READ MORE: My driving instructor traumatised me... I still worry I will bump into him Mr Burns' partner was said to be 'terrified' and 'ran' from the house with their 10-week old son. The prosecution claims that a 'grudge of sorts' between Mr Burns and the White family may have 'rumbled away in the background for years

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENNEWSDESK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: Three areas the Manchester derby could be won or lost for Man Utd and Man City Man United welcome Man chester City to Old Trafford on Sunday and there will be several key battlegrounds which will likely determine the result of the Premier League contest

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester United make three changes for Manchester City clashErik ten Hag has made three changes to his starting line-up for Man chester United's Premier League match against Man chester City. United will be aiming for a fourth consecutive victory following their 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League. Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, and Christian Eriksen have come into the side, while Raphael Varane, Sergio Reguilon, and Antony have been named on the bench.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester sports news including Manchester City, Manchester United, Lancashire CCC, Boxing, Rugby League, Speedway and more. Man chester Evening News Sport: All the latest news on Man chester City, Man chester United, Greater Man chester non-league football, rugby union, boxing, cricket, ice hockey, basketball, speedway and grassroots sport

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester sports news including Manchester City, Manchester United, Lancashire CCC, Boxing, Rugby League, Speedway and more. Man chester Evening News Sport: All the latest news on Man chester City, Man chester United, Greater Man chester non-league football, rugby union, boxing, cricket, ice hockey, basketball, speedway and grassroots sport

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester sports news including Manchester City, Manchester United, Lancashire CCC, Boxing, Rugby League, Speedway and more. Man chester Evening News Sport: All the latest news on Man chester City, Man chester United, Greater Man chester non-league football, rugby union, boxing, cricket, ice hockey, basketball, speedway and grassroots sport

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester sports news including Manchester City, Manchester United, Lancashire CCC, Boxing, Rugby League, Speedway and more. Man chester Evening News Sport: All the latest news on Man chester City, Man chester United, Greater Man chester non-league football, rugby union, boxing, cricket, ice hockey, basketball, speedway and grassroots sport

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »