Gordon Ramsay seen in Las Vegas after becoming a dad for the sixth time

Gordon Ramsay, 57, was seen for the first time since becoming a dad for the sixth time in Las Vegas on Thursday, after his wife Tana, 49, gave birth to son Jesse James. The chef was with Stefano Domenicali, the former CEO of Lamborghini and the current CEO of the Formula One group, replacing Chase Carey. The two were very friendly - embracing each other in a warm hug before slipping easily into conversation.

Gordon and Stefano, 58, were attending the media day ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit this Saturday. It comes after Gordon and Tana welcomed their sixth child over the weeken

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PLANET_F1: F1 Commentator Expects Cold Temperatures to Pose Challenges at Las Vegas GPF1 commentator Peter Windsor believes the low temperatures at the Las Vegas GP will prove “a big problem” for the teams – and is backing Ferrari to have a good weekend. Las Vegas is set to host F1 for the first time since 1982 this weekend, with the cold conditions set to play a major role in the outcome of the race.

Source: Planet_F1 | Read more »

MOTORSPORT: FIA Formula 3 and GT World Cups return to Macau Grand PrixThe FIA Formula 3 and GT World Cups make their return to the Macau Grand Prix after a four-year wait. The event will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv and Motorsport.com. The entry lists are filled with international talent eager to compete in the ' Las Vegas of the East'.

Source: Motorsport | Read more »

AUTOSPORT: F1's Approach to America: From Piecemeal to ConsolidationThe United States Grand Prix has been held over 50 times at 10 different locations, reflecting F1's previously piecemeal approach to America. The arrival of Liberty as its owner in 2017 has led to a concentrated push towards multiple F1 events each season, with Vegas about to join the roster this weekend.

Source: autosport | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli and Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann Expecting First ChildReality show couple Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann announce that they are expecting their first child through a cute photoshoot on Instagram. The couple expresses their excitement and gratitude for becoming parents in spring 2024.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Rachel Maclean Sacked as Housing MinisterRachel Maclean, the sixth housing minister since 2022 and fifteenth since 2010, was sacked and replaced with Lee Rowley, who returns to the post for the second time during his career after a stint as local government minister.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Smartwatch for Children Labelled 'Creepiest' Tech Gadget EverA popular smartwatch for children that tracks users' locations and discreetly listens into their conversations has been labelled one of the 'creepiest' tech gadgets ever. The £170 Angel Watch was launched in the UK late last year as a 'child-safe wearable mobile phone' that lets parents 'find and track' their youngsters. But the Mozilla Foundation has warned against buying the device 'at all costs' because, despite collecting huge amounts of sensitive data, it does not even have a privacy policy.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »