Northampton Secure Hard-Fought Victory Over Cheltenham

Northampton started the new year with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over relegation-battling Cheltenham. Kieron Bowie's second-half penalty was the only goal of an otherwise drab game as the Cobblers made it seven wins from their last 10 league games. Tyreece Simpson's early shot was no trouble for Luke Southwood and Cheltenham had the better openings in the first half as Tom Bradbury headed over and George Lloyd saw his goalbound shot blocked by a team-mate.

But both sides looked tired and flat at the end of the hectic festive schedule and clear-cut chances remained elusive in a goalless opening 45 minutes. That changed within 90 seconds of the restart though when Cheltenham spurned two big opportunities as Will Ferry hit the post and Lloyd side-footed wide from the middle of the box. Mitch Pinnock and Simpson both missed the target with decent chances for Northampton but the hosts broke the deadlock in the 67th minute when Bowie converted from the spot after being brought down by Lewis Freeston





