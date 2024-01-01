Northampton Saints go top of Premiership with comeback win over Sale Sharks

Northampton Saints came from behind to beat Sale Sharks and move to the top of the Premiership. Sale took a 7-0 lead at half-time, but Saints fought back with tries from George Furbank and Luke Cowan-Dickie. A drop goal from George Ford sealed the victory for Saints. This win puts them one point ahead of Exeter at the top of the table. Sale remain in third place.





