Northampton school rated 'inadequate' fails to meet independent school standards

A Northampton school that was rated 'inadequate' by inspectors in 2022 has failed to meet four independent school standards at an Ofsted monitoring visit. Progress Schools Northamptonshire, which specialises in an "alternative approach to education", has said they are "disappointed" that they weren't able to demonstrate the full potential of their updated curriculum.

The facility teaches pupils aged 13-16 with behavioural, social, emotional and mental health needs - many of which have been excluded from previous schools. Another key group of pupils include SEND students, several of whom have education health and care plans (EHCPs). It was rated 'inadequate' in its last standard Ofsted inspection in July 2022, but has faced two additional inspections from the organisation in this year alone. There were 30 pupils enrolled at the school during the additional visit in October 2023. Ofsted inspectors commented on the "inconsistent implementation" of the curriculum and a lack of assessments in place to identify gaps in students' knowledge





