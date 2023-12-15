Liverpool's Chance to Reclaim Premier League Crown

Liverpool sit atop the Premier League as we approach Christmas, and will have mixed emotions in their quest to reclaim the English top-flight crown. Being at the summit of the standings on December 25 is considered a good omen in English football. If your team's top of the table while you savour your spectacular Christmas turkey, you stand a pretty good chance of lifting the trophy. In ten of the last 14 seasons, the team No. 1 on December 25 has gone on to enjoy Premier League title success.

In fact, since the revamped version of the English top flight was introduced in 1992, it's happened in 16 of the 32 seasons. But not every side can keep their stranglehold on the league crown after racing to the top at the halfway mark. As it stands, Liverpool are top of the tree with 36 points as we head towards Christmas week, the first time they are doing so since the title-winning 2019/20 season. After a down season last time out, something is building at Anfield again as they continue to stack up wins like a machine





