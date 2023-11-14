Portsmouth secure victory against Northampton

The visitors were never in any danger once Sean Raggett headed them into an early lead, and Paddy Lane's goals, one either side of half-time, ensured they would go back above Bolton. Will Norris made a couple of routine saves from Mitch Pinnock and Sam Hoskins in the early stages before Pompey struck in the 11th minute when Raggett headed in a Jack Sparkes corner. That settled the visitors and they should have added another when Kusini Yengi struck the crossbar with the goal at his mercy.

But it was not long until a second did arrive as Lane lifted over goalkeeper Max Thompson in the 26th minute after being sent through by Christian Saydee. Northampton's best chance of the first half was headed wide by Kieron Bowie and they fell further behind soon after half-time when Lane converted Alex Robertson's cross.Attempt missed. Louis Appéré (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick Brough with a cross.Attempt blocked. Abu Kamara (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Robertso





