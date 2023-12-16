CCTV footage shows killers of University of Northampton student being jailed

Watch CCTV footage as the killers of University of Northampton student Kwabena Osei-Poku are jailed. On the evening of Sunday, April 23 this year, Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, 19, of Northampton, arrived at a flat on campus with a second man, Ogechi Eke, 19. It was after telling Kwabena, also 19, that they wanted to buy a large quantity of cannabis from him. However, Lebaga-Idubor’s intentions were much more sinister and after the duo arrived, the reason for the meeting became clear.

Lebaga-Idubor wanted to steal Kwabena's drugs and warn him off dealing on "his" patch. A row broke out with one witness hearing Lebaga-Idubor say "this is my strip. What are you doing strutting drugs around here? Our line is here." With the drugs in his hand, Lebaga-Idubor left the flat with Eke and they both walked off campus. Kwabena followed the pair in order to try and get his drugs back but an altercation ensued with Lebaga-Idubor wielding a knife. READ MORE: Delapré Abbey confirms Christmas schedule with winter wonderland transformation He stabbed Kwabena twice in New South Bridge Roa





