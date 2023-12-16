Pisces: The Sensitive and Compassionate Zodiac Sign

Hey, Pisces! If you're the sign of the fish, your birthday falls between 20th February and 20th March – and as the final constellation of the zodiac, Pisces are sensitive and ultra-caring creatures. The zodiac sign for Pisces is symbolised by two fish swimming in opposite directions, representing the constant darting of Pisces's attention between fantasy and reality (in other words, hello dreamers).

Ruled by both Neptune (the planet of mystery) and Jupiter (the lucky planet of prosperity and miracles), Pisces is a star sign that can be both secretive, interesting, magical and worldly. This sign is often associated with internal struggle, too (a message that's reflected in the symbolism of the two opposing fish). Pisces are pretty determined characters – they want success, to be active and make a mark, but they also like daydreaming and getting in touch with their spiritual side. As the final sign in the zodiac, Pisces has absorbed the joys and the pains of the other signs and learned from the others, making them one of the most empathetic and compassionate of all the star sign





