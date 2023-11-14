Leicester Tigers Claim First Premiership Home Win Against Northampton Saints

Leicester Tigers secured their first Premiership home win of the season by defeating Northampton Saints in the East Midlands derby. Handre Pollard's three penalties gave Tigers a 9-3 lead, with Fin Smith responding for Saints. Despite sin-binnings, George Furbank scored for Saints, but Hanro Liebenberg sealed Tigers' victory. Sam Matavesi reduced the deficit late on. The win lifted Tigers to eighth in the table and ended Saints' three-game winning streak.

Ben Youngs set a new derby appearance record in his 28th meeting





