Northampton secures dramatic win over Toulon in Champions Cup

Tom Lockett's late try sealed a dramatic Investec Champions Cup bonus-point win for Northampton over Toulon. Two yellow cards for the French side saw them go down to 13 players with less than five minutes left and holding a four-point lead.Victory made it two from two for Saints in Pool 3 after they overcame Glasgow Warriors last Friday. Saints controlled the first half with tries from Tom Seabrook and captain George Furbank putting them 10-3 up at the break.

But injuries to three of their backs - Seabrook, George Hendy and his replacement Ollie Sleightholme - and improved physicality from Toulon saw the French side haul themselves back into the match. Despite another Furbank try, scores from Melvyn Jaminet and David Ribbans - who left Saints to join Toulon at the end of last season - saw Toulon take the lead in the closing stages. But they were left short when they had Matteo le Corvec and Jeremy Sinzelle sent to the sin-bin and Lockett's 77th-minute effort gave Saints the edge in thrilling fashio





