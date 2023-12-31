George Lloyd's brace lifts Cheltenham off bottom with victory over Shrewsbury

George Lloyd's first Cheltenham brace lifted them off the bottom of the League One table with a home victory over Shrewsbury. The striker nodded in Liam Sercombe's free-kick from the right in the 34th minute to put the improving Robins on course for their fifth win in 12 games under boss Darrell Clarke. And Lloyd touched in Tom Bradbury's downward header from Sean Long's corner to seal the points five minutes from the end.

Sercombe tested Marko Marosi with a powerful drive in the ninth minute, but chances were at a premium in a cagey first half. A low shot from Shrews midfielder Carl Winchester was well blocked by Lewis Freestone and Winchester blasted one wide against his old club before Lloyd's opener. Taylor Perry fizzed a shot wide early in the second half for the visitors, before Cheltenham nearly doubled their lead in the 63rd minute. Lloyd set up ex-Shrews striker Rob Street, who saw his effort cleared off the line by Jordan Shiple





