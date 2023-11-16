Motion to Expel Israel's Ambassador Rejected in Irish Parliament

A motion to expel Israel's ambassador to Ireland has been rejected in the Irish parliament. The Social Democrats sought to revoke the diplomatic credentials of Dana Erlich over the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Sinn Fein, the Labour Party, and People before Profit supported the expulsion. Social Democrat leader Holly Cairns expressed disappointment with the government's decision.

