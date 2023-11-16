Dominic Cummings's appearance before inquiry reveals focus on feelings, expertise, and leadership

Although ‘hotly’ awaited it is probably not surprising that Dominic Cummings’s appearance before the inquiry was a fairly ‘cool’ affair. Gone was the ‘mad man in the wings’ who had caused controversy and chaos in Whitehall. The edgy and unrepentant dissident who sat in the garden of No.10 and sought to justify his ill-advised drive to Barnard Castle replaced now by a far calmer character.
There were, of course, the juicy soundbites about poor planning and even poorer leadership, the NHS thought to be at risk of collapsing into a ‘zombie apocalypse film’. The scale of dysfunctionality captured in the use of a new language of disarray and disorder. The Prime Minister, for example, was known as ‘trolley’ due to his tendency to change direction. But none of this insight was new. A ‘Kafkaesque nightmare wrapped in bad language’, as Cummings put it, was no revelation to those who had been following this sorry saga. So what was the ‘deep story’ that emerged beneath and beyond Cummings’ evidence? The answer lies in a focus on feelings, expertise and leadershi
