Chef Stephen Smith Reflects on Career and Reopening Challenges at Star Inn at Harome

Stephen Smith, chef/director of the Michelin-starred Star Inn at Harome, reflects on his career and the challenges of reopening after the closure period. He discusses his focus on creating a special and personal customer experience, and expresses gratitude for his loyal team and the return of familiar and new faces.

