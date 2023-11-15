Gargling Salt Water Could Lower Covid Hospitalizations, Study Finds

Researchers found gargling salt water could lower Covid hospitalizations. Other studies have shown it can also prevent the common cold. READ MORE: Doctor slams study sayingRinsing your mouth out with salt water when you have Covid could reduce your chance of ending up in the hospital. In a study presented last week, researchers measured the effect of gargling and nasal rinsing with a saline solution on symptoms and hospitalization rates in patients with Covid.

They found hospitalization rates for people who gargled or nasal rinsed salt water were up to 40 percent lower than those who did not. Dr Jimmy Espinoza, study author and professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive services at the University of Texas, said that the goal was to see if gargling and nasal rinsing could improve respiratory symptoms associated with Covid. He said: 'We found that both saline regimens appear to be associated with lower hospitalization rates compared to controls in SARS-CoV-2 infection

