Apple's Push into Gaming

I've played every retro console, and still own most, somewhere in my garage there's a box of Atari, Sega, Commodore and Nintendo goodies gathering dust. Apple has been an outsider; successful in every area of computing, changing how we interact with tech and media, Apple has never managed to get a foothold in games. The excellent Apple Arcade store is worthy but it's more a home to the indie games rather than an Apple equivalent Steam.

The closest I've come to gaming on Apple was playing Football Manager on my Mac Mini back in 2006. Traditionally, Apple has just not been a gaming platform. But this year Apple has sharp-elbowed its way into gaming, and its initial pitch to modern players is actually an interesting one. Not only will the new M1 chip - that can handle ray tracing and intense graphics performance - become a mainstay of Apple's products, we'll also see mobile gaming become a major part of Apple's push, along with VR. It feels like there's a plan at work

