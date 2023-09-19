UKFast Founder Lawrence Jones on Trial for Rape Allegations

The trial of UKFast founder Lawrence Jones continues today. Mr Jones, 55, of Brooks Drive in Hale Barns, denies two rape allegations made by two women. The women, who cannot be named for legal reasons but have been referred to as Woman A and Woman B in press reports, allege they were drugged and then raped at Mr Jones' flat in Salford in 1993. Mr Jones is standing trial at Manchester Crown Court.

The first rape count alleges he had sex with a woman in late 1993 knowing she did not consent or being reckless as to whether she consented. The second rape count alleges he had sex with another woman between a date in 1993 and another in 1994 knowing she did not consent or being reckless as to whether she consented. The case for the defence is due to close before Judge Sarah Johnston delivers legal submissions. The prosecution and defence will then make final submissions.The defendant is then asked by Eloise Marshall KC, for the prosecution, a series of questions about photos submitted by his defence yesterday said to have been taken inside the Imogen Court fla

