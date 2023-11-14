Surviving the Zombie Hordes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 zombies is probably the best thing about this year’s game. So we’ve teamed up with our very own gaming expert and Call of Duty enthusiast Jay Crotty, who runs the Videogamer.com TikTok account for his tips and tricks to survive the zombie hordes in Operation Deadbolt. The tips and tricks below are not hacks, per say, but more authentic advice from our resident expert who has put hours into the mode.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: VİDEOGAMERCOM »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

METROUK: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 review - a fake video gameGameCentral offers its final verdict on the Modern Warfare 3 reboot and what is easily the worst mainline Call Of Duty game so far.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: Games Inbox: Is Modern Warfare 3 the worst Call Of Duty ever?The Monday letters page hopes for a break from formula with GTA 6’s plot, as one reader wants the Zelda movie to be like Lord of the Rings.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: Modern Warfare 3 sales down 25% after lowest ever Metacritic scoreActivision's Modern Warfare 3 tops the UK boxed charts in its first week but that doesn't mean things have gone well for the game.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

TRUEACHİEVEMENT: Top 40 Xbox Gameplay Chart for November 12, 2023Check out the top 40 Xbox Gameplay Chart for the week ending November 12, 2023. Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty, and Fortnite maintain their positions, while Rocket League and Halo Infinite make significant jumps.

Source: TrueAchievement | Read more »

PCGAMER: The Witcher 3: A Modern Classic in PC GamingA look back at the impact and quality of The Witcher 3, a dark fantasy RPG that has become a modern classic in PC gaming.

Source: pcgamer | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: FedEx driver murdered his boss after being suspended from dutyRonald Sekanjako flew into a rage after being told he was under investigation, stabbing his manager Philip David Woodcock in the herat

Source: nottslive | Read more »